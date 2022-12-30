Dark clouds enter Nifty charts. What traders should do in first week of 2023

On the last trading day of 2022, Indian headline equity index Nifty charts today showed the formation of a dark cloud cover type candle pattern. Analysts say having moved in a broader range of 18,200-17,950 levels in the last few sessions, the probability of further consolidation is likely.

Now, the index has to continue to hold above 18,181 zones, for an up move towards 18,350 and 18,442 levels whereas supports are placed at 18,081 and 18,018 levels, said Chandan of .

Option data suggests a broader trading range in between 17,700 and 18,600 zones while an immediate trading range between 17,950 and 18,400 zones.

Both the weekly strength indicator RSI (14) and momentum oscillator Stochastic were in positive terrain and above their respective reference lines, indicating positive bias in the short- to-medium term.

What should traders do? Here’s what analysts said:

Ajit Mishra, VP – Technical Research, Broking



The recent consolidation in the index is largely in line with the global counterparts. However, certain themes and sectors are doing well. And, participants should focus on identifying such themes and aligning their positions accordingly. Besides, the key is to manage overnight risk citing the prevailing volatility.

Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by

The daily chart shows that a rising trendline is acting as a resistance along with the key DMAs. Thus the index can witness a short-term consolidation in the range of 17,800-18,400. Once the short-term consolidation phase is over, the index will be set to resume its larger up trend & can head towards the all-time high of 18,887 in the next couple of months.

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, Securities



Nifty is currently facing resistance at 18,250 levels. After an upside breakout of said hurdle, the market has failed to sustain the highs and slipped into weakness. A reasonably long bullish candle was formed on the weekly chart, which signals pullback rally in the market post sharp weakness. After the downside breakout of the important trend line support around 18,200 levels last week, Nifty is showing immediate upside bounce, which could be a positive sign. But, a decisive upside momentum could only occur on a sustainable move above the hurdle of 18,250 levels. Immediate support is at 17,960 levels.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)