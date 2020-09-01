Darius D. Young Arrested on Federal Criminal Charge for Allegedly Robbing Delivery Truck in Oak Park

\(STL.News) – A man has been arrested on a federal criminal charge for allegedly robbing a United Parcel Service delivery truck in Oak Park last week.

Darius D. Young was one of three individuals who robbed the UPS truck on the afternoon of Aug. 21, 2020, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Chicago. The driver of the truck had parked in the 1100 block of South Highland Avenue to make a delivery when a vehicle pulled up behind it, the complaint states. The driver heard a male voice approach him from behind and state words to the effect of, “Get on the ground, stay down,” the complaint states. The driver laid face down in the street behind the truck, looking up long enough to observe what appeared to be the handle of a handgun in the waistband of one of the offenders, the charges allege. Young and the two others allegedly removed numerous boxes from the UPS truck and drove off.

Young, 24, of Berwyn, is charged with one count of robbery. He is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing on Friday at 11:00 a.m. before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sheila M. Finnegan.

The arrest and complaint were announced by John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois; Emmerson Buie, Jr., Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago Field Office of the FBI; and LaDon Reynolds, Chief of the Oak Park Police Department. The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Albert Berry III and Charles W. Mulaney.

The federal charge was brought under Operation Legend, a Department of Justice initiative in which federal law enforcement agencies work in conjunction with state and local law enforcement to fight violent crime. As part of Operation Legend, Attorney General William P. Barr directed ATF, FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, and DEA to significantly increase resources in the Chicago area to help state and local officials fight violent crime, particularly firearm-related offenses.

The public is reminded that a complaint is not evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent and entitled to a fair trial at which the government has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. The charge in the complaint is punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison. If convicted, the Court must impose a reasonable sentence under federal statutes and the advisory U.S. Sentencing Guidelines.

