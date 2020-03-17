Danny Brian Hernandez and two other Marshall Men Arrested for Trafficking Methamphetamine

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown announced today that three individuals have been arrested pursuant to a federal indictment charging them with drug and firearms violations in the Eastern District of Texas.

A federal grand jury returned the 15-count indictment on Feb. 19, 2020, charging Danny Brian Hernandez, 27; Ronald Charles Parker, 31; and Armando Ivan De La Torre, 24, all of Marshall, with being involved in a conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine in the area.

According to court documents, the defendants have been charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, 13 counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and one count of carrying a firearm during a drug offense. Hernandez, Parker, and De La Torre were arrested today in Marshall. If convicted, the defendants face up to life in federal prison.

This case is the result of a joint investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Texas Department of Public Safety; Marshall Police Department, and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lucas Machicek.

