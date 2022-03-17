Daniel Porrazzo Sentenced for Child Pornography Possession

Saratoga County Man, Daniel Porrazzo Sentenced to 210 Months for Possession of Child Pornography

ALBANY, N.Y (STL.News) Daniel Porrazzo, a/k/a “lickndipinu,” age 52, of Stillwater, New York, was sentenced today to 210 months in prison for possessing child pornography. The announcement was made by United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Matthew Scarpino, Acting Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Buffalo Field Office.

As part of his previously entered guilty plea, Porrazzo admitted that on June 2, 2016, he possessed approximately 2,682 images and 43 videos of child pornography on two laptop computers, and that the child pornography he possessed included depictions of children under age 12 being sexually abused.

Senior United States District Judge Thomas J. McAvoy also imposed a 15-year term of supervised release, which will begin after Porrazzo is released from prison. Porrazzo will also be required to register as a sex offender.

The case was investigated by HSI and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua R. Rosenthal as part of Project Safe Childhood.

Project Safe Childhood is a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse . Led by the United States Attorney’s offices, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as identify and rescue victims.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today