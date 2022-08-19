Daniel J. Kritenbrink’s Travel to Ulaanbaatar & Seoul

East Asian and Pacific Affairs Assistant Secretary Daniel J. Kritenbrink’s Travel to Ulaanbaatar and Seoul

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel J. Kritenbrink will travel to Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, and Seoul, Republic of Korea (ROK) August 22-27.

In Ulaanbaatar, Assistant Secretary Kritenbrink will participate in United States-Mongolia Annual Bilateral Consultations to discuss continued cooperation and shared interests between our two countries. The United States is proud to be Mongolia’s Strategic Partner and “third neighbor” and is committed to supporting efforts to strengthen democratic institutions, enhance sovereignty, and diversify the Mongolian economy.

In Seoul, the Assistant Secretary will hold meetings with ROK government officials to discuss strengthening the U.S.-ROK Alliance and bilateral cooperation across a wide range of regional and global issues, including the threat posed by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea and Russia’s unprovoked and brutal war against Ukraine. The Assistant Secretary will also highlight the importance of trilateral cooperation among the United States, ROK, and Japan.

