Dallas Resident, Candido Garcia Hernandez Claims Grand Prize

AUSTIN, TX (STL.News) Candido Garcia Hernandez, of Dallas, claimed a top prizewinning ticket worth $1,000 per week for 20 years (not to exceed $1,040,000) in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game, Weekly Grand. The claimant chose the cash value option and will receive one lump sum payment of $963,619.08.

The ticket was purchased at Buckner Shell, located at 2438 S. Buckner Blvd., in Dallas. The claimant requested minimal publicity. This was the third of five top prizes available to be claimed in this game. Weekly Grand offers more than $46 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.95, including break-even prizes.

