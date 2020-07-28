Dallas Man Cameron Andrew Garcia Arrested for Extortion and Cyberstalking of Butte County Victim

(STL.News) – Cameron Andrew Garcia, 26, of Dallas, Texas, was arrested today on a two-count federal indictment charging him with extortion and cyberstalking, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced.

According to court documents, Garcia sent Instagram messages to a victim residing in Butte County, threatening to post sexually explicit images and videos of the victim to public websites unless the victim produced new sexually explicit images and videos for him and sent him money.

This case is the product of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mira Chernick is prosecuting the case.

Anyone who has information related to this investigation or who believes they may be a victim can contact the FBI at GarciaVictims@fbi.gov.

If convicted, Garcia faces a maximum statutory penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Any sentence, however, would be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account a number of variables. The charges are only allegations; the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE