Dale Convicted Of Attempted Receipt Of Child Pornography

Spencerport Man, Dale Trimmer Who Attempted To Have Sex With A Minor Going To Prison For 10 Years

U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced today that Dale Trimmer, 47, of Spencerport, NY, who was convicted of attempted receipt of child pornography, was sentenced to serve 121 months in prison and 10 years supervised release by U.S. District Judge Frank P. Geraci, Jr.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle P. Rossi, who handled the case, stated that beginning in December 2020, Trimmer used a chat application to attempt to communicate with minors online, including a person he believed was a 13-year-old girl, but was actually an undercover law enforcement officer.

Trimmer was repeatedly informed that the child was only 13 and lived with her mother. Despite this, he engaged in sexually explicit conversations with the child, told her that he wanted to have sex with her, and attempted to solicit sexually explicit photographs.

At one point, Trimmer attempted to conduct a live video chat with the child and sent the child a sexually explicit video of himself. Trimmer also sent the child photographs of gifts that he bought for the child. As the conversations continued, Trimmer discussed meeting the child for sex as well as plans for how they could carry on a sexual relationship. Trimmer was arrested on February 17, 2021.

During the investigation, investigators learned that in 2006, Trimmer was convicted in New York State Court of Disseminating Indecent Material to Minors and sentenced to serve six months in the Monroe County Jail followed by five years’ probation. Trimmer subsequently violated the terms of probation and was re-sentenced to serve one to three years in prison.

In that case, Trimmer also used an online chat application to engage in sexually explicit online conversations with a person he believed was a 14-year-old female but was actually an undercover Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigator. During those chats, Trimmer told the undercover investigator that he previously had sex with at least two minors in the past, and that he wanted to meet the minor for sex. The defendant was arrested after attempting to meet the minor in person.

The sentencing is the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Task Force, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Stephen Belongia and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, under the direction of Sheriff Todd Baxter.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today