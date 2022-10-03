Dalal Street investors poorer by over Rs 4 lakh crore: Key factors behind the market crash

Dalal Street investors were left poorer by Rs 4.5 lakh crore on Monday as benchmark equity index Sensex nosedived nearly 750 points at the fag end of the session. Bulls found it tough to hold on to last Friday’s gain on the first trading day of the new quarter, with the Nifty slipping below the 16,900 mark.

At close, the 30-share Sensex plunged 638.11 points to end at 56,788. Its broader peer, Nifty50, ended at 16,887, down 207 points.

Here are the key factors that spooked investors today:

Global markets



Indian markets were tracking global peers, with the European STOXX 600 index down 1.4%. London’s FTSE-100 stock index was down 1%, falling in line with other markets. Asian stocks were mostly negative, barring the Japanese market, which found support from strong energy and semiconductor shares.

Credit Suisse crisis



The market was abuzz with rumours around Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse’s proposed restructuring plan to be announced on October 27. Credit Suisse has seen a sharp rise in spreads on the bank’s credit default swaps (CDS), which offer protection against a company defaulting on its debt. The bank’s management has been trying to reassure large clients and investors about its liquidity and capital. Nevertheless, its shares fell 10% on Monday in European markets.



Crude oil prices



Oil prices jumped more than 4% as OPEC+ said it would consider reducing output more than 1 million barrels per day to buttress prices with what would be its biggest cut since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pressure on rupee



The Indian rupee was under pressure as the domestic currency was trading 0.67% lower at 81.89 against the US dollar. Although a depreciating rupee is positive for exporters, it makes our imports costlier.

FII outflows



Foreign institutional investors or FIIs have been net sellers in the Indian equity market ever since US Fed’s 75 bps rate hike on September 21. On Friday, FIIs offloaded equities worth over Rs 1,500 crore. Last month, FIIs were net sellers to the tune of Rs 7,624 crore, according to NSDL data.