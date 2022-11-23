D-Street indices edge higher as banks rally

Mumbai: Equity benchmarks ended higher on Wednesday amid buying in banking counters and a firm trend in global markets.

Continuing its previous day rally, the BSE Sensex climbed 91.62 points or 0.15% to settle at 61,510.58. During the day, it jumped 361.94 points to 61,780.90.

The broader NSE Nifty gained 23.05 points, or 0.13% to end at 18,267.25. From the Sensex pack, State Bank of India, , Dr Reddy’s, , , , , and were the major winners. Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong ended higher.