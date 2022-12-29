D-St veteran Shyam Sekhar shares 10 most-boring stocks for 2023. Here’s the list

In a Twitter thread on Thursday, Dalal Street veteran Shyam Sekhar shared his list of 10 boring stocks for 2023.



Sekhar said, “Instead of mocking others, let’s do some self-mocking. This is the ‘best collection’ of stocks. I’m going #equalweight.”



Merger-bound HDFC is at the top of his list. Tagging the stock as the ‘the mother of all boring stocks’, he expects it to do better simply because expectations have never run as low from the leading NBFC player. According to the Trendlyne data, the stock has gained 30.83% from its 52-week low and 20 out of 22 analysts tracking the stock have a strong buy rating.

Sekhar calls Coal India as the “much hated, much bitched about on Whatsapp.” The stock rallied 48% in the last year and has an overall hold rating on Trendlyne.

This stock recently touched its 52-week low and in the last 15 years, only 1.11% of trading sessions saw intraday gains higher than 5%. “It is so boringly safe that nobody loves it,” said Sekhar.

4. ()



The PMS fund manager has called this stock boringly safe and a “sureshot.” He recommends buying it as soon as it falls. This stock has given 105% in the last year.

Sekhar is hopeful that this stock will achieve its much-awaited golden moment in 2023. The stock has rallied 14% in the last three months and has corrected only 2.5% in 2022.

He is hopeful for the stock as it has been slowly getting to where it always wanted to be. “It has got its tech right, leadership in place, all growth engines going, and looks well set. But, markets remain doubtful, awaiting bad news all the time,” said Sekhar. According to Trendlyne, out of 38 analysts tracking the stock, 32 strong buy, whereas 5 have buy ratings on the counter.

The stock has turnaround potential. “L&T’s time has come. It’s in a classic buy-on-dip phase,” said Sekhar. The stock has rallied 10.85% in the last year.

According to Sekhar, it is the only stock that has been giving competition to in the FMCG sector. “But, its management certainly doesn’t inspire trust. Yet, its biz has got all the right cookies in the jar,” he said. The stock has rallied 21% in the last year and 15 out of 35 analysts have given a strong buy rating on the stock.

He believes that the company is great, has been doing all the right things recently, and is looking at better days. The company’s annual revenue growth of 15.27% outperformed its 3-year CAGR of 9.46%. The stock has gained 22% in the last year.

10. ITC



“The only reason to buy this stock is its cigarette business. The rest of the story is not firing anytime soon. But, cigarettes are lighting up faster than ever before. But, rest assured, it’s a boring ride from here,” he said. The FMCG major has rallied 53.19% in the last year.



