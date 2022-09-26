D-St indices give positive returns in 8 out of last 10 years in festive season! What’s in store this year

India is all set to welcome Samvat 2079 with only four weeks left for Samvat 2078 to end. This month is considered to be auspicious times for the Indian economy as the festive season kicks-off.

India’s festive season is said to commence from Navratri and is said to last till Diwali, which is considered to be the best time for new purchases and wedding season. Even Dalal Street’s performance seconds this fact.

In the last one decade, BSE Sensex, Nifty and BSE500 index have delivered negative returns only once. On the other nine instances, the benchmark indices and broader market barometers have settled flat to higher by up to 9 per cent.

The exception came in the year 2015 (October 12 to November 11), when BSE Sensex and Nifty50 tanked 4 per cent each, whereas the BSE500 index dropped 3 per cent during the period.

The best performance on these indices was registered during 2020 (October 16-November 14), when BSE Sensex and Nifty rose 9 per cent each, whereas BSE 500 index gained more than 8 per cent.

In 2013, all the three indices were up by 7 per cent each. In 2017, the benchmark and broader indices settled totally flat during the festive season.



Agencies

Market analysts believe that there are a host of factors which contribute to the outperformance of the bourses including higher consumption in the rural economy after monsoon and September quarter earning season.

In contrast to the global peers, India’s performance is best in the third quarter, thanks to consumption boost, demand pick and budget buzz, they said.

Amit Khurana, Head of Research, Dolat Capital said that companies pile up their inventories in the second quarter, other than a boost in rural consumption after the monsoon season.

“The performance of India Inc in September quarter is also translated at the bourses during this period,” he added. “During this period cash is significantly higher, which improves the operational performance of the companies.”

Adding more to it, Ajit Mishra, VP-Research,

Broking said that renewed buying interest in the consumption space and higher demand across the sectors lead to this outperformance.

“People generally wait for this time of the year for the big ticket buys and the countdown for the wedding season kicks off during this half,” he added. “This has an overall sentiment impact on the markets.”

However, analysts, despite pointing out some concerns over the pattern, believe that markets may outperform this year if there are no unprecedented geopolitical events, but have raised red flags over the second rung names.

Mishra said that broader markets have taken a serious hit in the last few sessions, witnessing a secular fall. If Nifty is able to hold above 16,800, there are chances of a recovery but midcap and smallcap stocks are troubled, at least for now.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views, and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)