D.R. Horton fiscal Q4 results reflect weaker demand as interest rates jump

billnoll D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) stock dipped 1.0% in Wednesday premarket trading after its fiscal Q4 earnings fell short of Wall Street expectations. The number of homebuyers cancelling orders rose after mortgage rates climbed and the economic outlook became more uncertain. “Beginning in June and continuing through today, we have seen a moderation in housing demand caused by significant increases in mortgage interest rates and general economic uncertainty,” said Chairman Donald R. Horton. “While these pressures may persist for some time, the supply of homes at affordable price points remains limited, and demographics supporting housing demand remain favorable.” The company provided no specific guidance for FY2023. The cancellation rate of 32% climbed from 24% in Q3 and from 19% in the year-ago quarter. Net orders fell to 13,582 homes, with a value of $5.4B, from 16,693 homes at $6.9B value in Q3 and from 15,949 homes and $6.0B in Q4 2021. EPS for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022 was $4.67, trailing the $5.13 consensus, unchanged from $4.67 in fiscal Q3 and up from $3.70 in Q4 2021. Q4 revenue of $9.64B, missing the $9.97B consensus, rose from $8.79B in the prior quarter and from $8.11B in the year-ago period. Q4 homebuilding revenue of $9.4B increased from $8.3B in Q2 and from $7.6B in Q4 2021. Homes closed in the quarter rose to 23,212 homes from 21,308 in Q3 and from 21,937 in Q4 2021. The company repurchased 3.6M of common shares for $251.7M during the quarter. At Sept. 30, 2022, D.R. Horton (DHI) had 46,400 homes in inventory of which 27,200 were unsold. Conference call at 8:30 AM. Earlier, D.R. Horton GAAP EPS of $4.67 misses by $0.42, revenue of $9.6B misses by $370M