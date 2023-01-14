Skip to content
Saturday, January 14, 2023
STL.News
States Top Leading News
Search
Search
Home
Videos
Submit Video PR
Headline News
Business
Class Action
Finance
Bus. News Videos
Entertainment
General
Political
Press Releases
Submit Press Release
Submit Video Press Release
Technology
Services
Guest Post
Submit Directory Listing
Directory
About
Contact
Categories
Popular Tags
Sitemap
Home
D-Mart Q3 Results: PAT rises 7% YoY to Rs 590 cr; misses estimates sharply
Business
D-Mart Q3 Results: PAT rises 7% YoY to Rs 590 cr; misses estimates sharply
January 14, 2023
Alexander Graham
The bottomline was way below the estimated figure of Rs 672 crore
Post navigation
One winning ticket for the Mega Millions jackpot of $1.35 billion sold in Maine
Warning: KBH is at high risk of cutting its dividend