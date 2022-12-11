Czech president: will appoint new members of central bank board on Dec. 14

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Czech President Milos Zeman gestures in Vienna, Austria April 3, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Czech President Milos Zeman will appoint new members to the Czech National Bank board on Dec. 14, the president said on Sunday.

President Zeman did not say who would replace two board members – Vice-Governor Marek Mora and board member Oldrich Dedek – whose terms expire in mid-February. The seven-member board will hold its next policy meeting on Dec. 21 to decide on the main interest rate, currently at 7.00% after a tightening cycle raised it by 675 basis points between June 2021 and June 2022.