Czech government proposes energy caps for large firms

PRAGUE (Reuters) – The Czech government will discuss later on Wednesday capping electricity and prices for large firms on the same level as prices for households and small firms that are already in place, Industry and Trade Minister Jozef Sikela said.

The price will be set at 5 crowns ($0.2192) per kilowatthour of electricity and 2.5 crowns per kilowatthour of natural gas, excluding value-added tax, he said, and apply to 80% of past consumption to promote savings. ($1 = 22.8090 Czech crowns)