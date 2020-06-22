Cynthiana Man Randall Perry Pleads Guilty to Mail Fraud

(STL.News) – A Cynthiana, Kentucky man, Randall Perry, 53, pleaded guilty on Monday, before U.S. District Judge Karen Caldwell, to mail fraud.

According to his plea agreement, Perry was an employee at Toyota Manufacturing Plant in Georgetown, Kentucky. While working there, he stole various parts and equipment from the plant and then sold many online. Perry admitted that between November 9, 2015 and November 6, 2017, he sold stolen parts through eBay and other means, fraudulently representing to online consumers that he was in lawful possession of the equipment he offered for sale. Perry mailed the stolen equipment to purchasers and obtained $254,799.30 from this scheme.

Perry was indicted in June 2019.

Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; Kenneth Cleevely, Special Agent in Charge, U.S. Postal Service – Office of Inspector General (USPS-OIG); and Michael Bosse, Chief of the Georgetown Police Department, jointly announced the guilty plea.

The investigation was conducted by USPIS and Georgetown Police Department. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tashena Fannin.

Perry is scheduled to be sentenced on September 21, 2020. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000. However, any sentence will be imposed by the Court, after its consideration of the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and the federal sentencing statutes.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE