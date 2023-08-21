Facebook Twitter
HomePoliticsCynthia H. Clark - New Mexico - Grant County Magistrate Judge
Politics

Cynthia H. Clark – New Mexico – Grant County Magistrate Judge

Smith
By Smith
0
14
Cynthia H. Clark - New Mexico - Grant County Magistrate Judge
Cynthia H. Clark - New Mexico - Grant County Magistrate Judge

Cynthia H. Clark has been appointed as Grant County Magistrate Court Judge by the Governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham.

SANTA FE, NM (STL.News) New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham has appointed Cynthia H. Clark as a Grant County Magistrate Court Judge.

Clark has been a Staff Attorney with the Sixth Judicial District Court since 2022. Prior to that position, she served as Chief Deputy District Attorney in the Sixth Judicial District.

Originally from Minnesota, Clark received her Bachelor of Arts in Government from the College of St. Benedict. She graduated from the Hamline University School of Law in St. Paul. She is a member of the State Bar in Minnesota and New Mexico.

Clark filled the vacancy after Judge Justin Garwood retired on August 4. Her appointment will begin on October 2, 2023.

SOURCE: New Mexico Governor

Previous article
Virginia Governor Announces Gains in Employment
Next article
Colorado Unemployment Rate Remains Below 3%
Smith
Smithhttps://stlouisweb.design/
Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, STL.Directory, St. Louis Restaurant Review, STLPress.News, and USPress.News.  Smith is responsible for selecting content to be published with the help of a publishing team located around the globe.  The publishing is made possible because Smith designed a proprietary network of aggregated websites to import and manage thousands of press releases via RSS feeds to create the content library used to filter and publish news articles on STL.News.  Since its beginning in February 2016, STL.News has published more than 250,000 news stories.  Smith is a member of the United States Press Agency.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Facebook Twitter

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright © 2023 STL.News
MORE STORIES
Colorado Unemployment Rate Remains Below 3%

Colorado Unemployment Rate Remains Below 3%