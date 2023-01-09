Cyient unit files DRHP for Rs 740 crore IPO

Hyderabad-based technology solutions company Cyient’s subsidiary Cyient DLM has filed papers for a Rs 740 crore-IPO with market regulator Sebi.

“Cyient Limited wishes to announce that DLM Limited, a subsidiary of our company, has filed its draft red herring prospectus dated January 9, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”) in relation to its proposed Initial Public Offering for listing on BSE and National Stock Exchange of India Limited,” Cyient said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The proposed listing of Cyient DLM will comprise an IPO in the form of fresh issue of new equity shares by Cyient DLM for an amount of up to Rs 740 crore.

Cyient DLM may consider a further issue of equity shares for an amount aggregating up to Rs 148 crore, prior to the filing of the red herring prospectus with the registrar of companies.

“The proposed listing and issue price of the IPO shares are subject to many factors, including but not limited to the book building process under Indian regulations, receipt of applicable approvals and external factors such as prevailing market conditions and certain other considerations. As there is no assurance that the proposed listing will proceed, shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the securities of the company,” it said.

Shares of smallcap stock Cyient were trading 0.8% higher at Rs 837.15 on the BSE on Tuesday.

Cyient DLM focuses on highly complex, low-volume electronics manufacturing for safety-critical segments. The company had last year appointed Anthony Montalbano as its CEO.

The advancement of the China Plus One strategy, increasing need for electronics manufacturing, significant focus on the Indian market, and opportunities in Built to Spec (B2S) are key global trends that present a unique opportunity to grow the Cyient DLM business, the company had said earlier.