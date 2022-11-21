CVR Energy to weigh potential nitrogen fertilizer spinoff

BanksPhotos/E+ via Getty Images CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) +2% post-market Monday after saying it will explore a potential spinoff of its interests in the nitrogen fertilizer business, which is owned by CVR Energy through the general and limited partner interests it holds in CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN). The potential spinoff would create a new public company for the nitrogen fertilizer business from CVR Energy’s (CVI) refining and renewables businesses, which likely would be structured as a tax-free, pro-rata distribution to all CVR Energy stockholders. If completed, CVR Energy (CVI) stockholders would own shares of both CVR Energy and a holding company, holding CVR’s current ownership of the general partner interest in and ~37% of the common units representing limited partner interests of CVR Partners (UAN). CVR Partners (UAN) “remains a favorite due to its low valuation, diversified feedstock sources and renewed production levels,” Harrison Schwartz writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.