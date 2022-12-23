CUTcoin (CUT) Rises 1.41%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Friday – InvestorsObserver

CUTcoin (CUT) has been relatively more volatile compared to the crypto market. So far Friday, the crypto has added 1.41% to $0.007581947005.

InvestorsObserver is giving CUTcoin a 81 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on CUTcoin!

Highly Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives CUTcoin a high volatility rank of 81, placing it in the top 19% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge tracks which means that one day won’t define its volatility rank – a trend will.

CUT’s high volatility reading is coupled with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the coin has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.CUTcoin price is favorably positioned going forward. With support at $0.00726340634713928 and resistance at $0.00789282673935454. This positions CUTcoin with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Coin?

A coin is a cryptocurrency that exists on its own blockchain. these are typically used for payments. Depending on the cryptocurrency, what those payments are used for may vary from general use in the Digital Money sub-class to more specific uses in some other sub-classes.

