Customs and Border Patrol Officers Apprehend Port Runner, Seize Meth Pills

CHAMPLAIN, NY (STL.News) Tuesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers assigned to the Champlain Port of Entry apprehended a 37-year-old Canadian Citizen who failed to stop for inspection.

CBP officers assigned to the Champlain Port of Entry observed a passenger vehicle with Quebec registration plates approaching the primary inspection at a high-rate of speed. The vehicle, a Hyundai Elantra then failed to stop for inspection, proceeded past officers and fled the port of entry.

After a brief pursuit, CBP officers apprehended the driver, verified he was unharmed and placed the subject into custody. CBP officers were also assisted by the U.S. Border Patrol, New York State Police (NYSP) and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office who responded. A CBP K9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle and a physical examination of the subject’s vehicle led to the discovery of 94 tablets concealed inside the center console. The tablets were later tested and were positive for the properties of methamphetamine.

“Excellent job apprehending the driver safely by our officers,” said Steve Bronson, Port of Champlain Port Director. “Our law enforcement partners responded quickly and we worked together to locate the drugs and ensure the offender faces justice.”

After CBP processing, the driver was turned over to the NYSP in order to face charges for driving while ability impaired by drugs, criminal possession of a controlled substance and numerous traffic violations. After arraignment, the driver was returned to the port of entry where he was fined by CBP for evading inspection and returned to Canada where he will await his future court appearance.