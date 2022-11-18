Customers say domestic vehicle brands are introducing technology, designs too fast. Ford, Jeep, Chevy among least reliable.



DETROIT — Wild inconsistency with vehicles built by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis brands has created endless customer headaches as they navigate problems and challenges, according to the 2022 Annual Auto Reliability Survey from Consumer Reports.The survey, which reflects consumer experiences during the past 12 months with more than 300,000 vehicles from model years 2000 into early 2023, was released Tuesday and shows the Detroit Three are doing too much too fast, introducing technology and new designs that, in some cases, aren’t showroom-ready.