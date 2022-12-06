Customers lose £1m in fees to cashback website Complete Savings



Customers lose more than £1m in fees to cashback website Complete Savings since 2020By Money Mail Reporter For The Daily Mail Published: 16:50 EST, 6 December 2022 | Updated: 17:20 EST, 6 December 2022

Customers have lost more than £1 million to cashback website Complete Savings since 2020, according to money management app Snoop.Thousands signed up to the service after being promised 10 per cent discounts, monthly bonuses and offers. The company claims you can save up to £250 a month thanks to its partnerships with 150 retailers. But many users do not realise it comes with a £15 monthly fee after a 30-day free trial. Fees: Thousands signed up to the Complete Savings cashback service after being promised 10% discounts, monthly bonuses and offersMoney Mail raised concerns this year that people are unaware that the service can cost them £180 a year. Analysis of 23,500 Complete Savings customers by Snoop has found they had lost a total of £1,007,845 since August 2020.Scott Mowbray from Snoop warns people to read the small print: ‘The fact that almost 70 per cent of their customers pay more in fees than they earn in cashback would make Scrooge blush.’A spokesman for Complete Savings says: ‘Our customers make significant savings. Our membership fees are clear and transparent and we would strongly question any commercial research that suggests otherwise.’t.armstrong@dailymail.co.ukour best cash Isa savings tables

