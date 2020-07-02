Curtis Howard Arrested for Firearm, Drugs & Fireworks in Mattapan

Boston, MA (STL.News) At about 9:08 PM on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan) made an onsite arrest resulting in the recovery of a loaded firearm, drugs, and cash in the area of 11 Owen Street in Mattapan. While in the area for a prior radio call for shots fired, officers’ attention was drawn to two motor vehicles at the intersection of Owen Street and Tiverton Road. Officers watched as the vehicles accelerated through the intersection onto Tiverton Road with no regard for the posted stop sign. Officers observed one of the vehicles, a Ford Escape, come to an abrupt stop with the second vehicle, a Nissan sedan, following suit. The operator of the Nissan exited his vehicle and entered the Ford, which proceeded onto Lorna Road to Morton Street and then back to Owen Street, eventually coming to a stop in front of 11 Owen Street. Officers conducted a traffic stop and approached the vehicle. Officers immediately observed a folding knife next to the gear shifter. Officers removed both parties from the vehicle and inside of the middle console, officers located a silver Taurus PT 92 AFS loaded with seven rounds of ammunition. The operator and the passenger were taken into custody.

A search of the motor vehicle resulted in the recovery of a small plastic bag containing a substance believed to be cocaine, multiple plastic bags containing a substance believed to be marijuana, and a large quantity of miscellaneous fireworks. An undisclosed amount of US Currency was recovered from the operator. Further investigation led to the release of the passenger.

Officers arrested Curtis Howard, 32-years-old, of Quincy. Howard is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Carrying a Loaded Firearm on a Public Way, Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute Class B Drugs, Possession with Intent to Distribute Class D Drugs, and Possession of Unlawful Fireworks.

