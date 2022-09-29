Current account deficit at decade high of 2.8% of GDP

India’s quarterly current account deficit rose to a decadal high in the June quarter amid a surge in imports due to high crude oil prices and higher repatriation of income by foreign investors, data from the RBI shows. This could have a further negative impact on the currency.

The shortfall in the current account – the broadest measure of trade in goods and services was $23.9 billion, or 2.8% of gross domestic product during the quarter ended June’30 compared to a surplus in the same period a year ago, the Reserve

said in a statement on Thursday. That compared to a median estimate for a gap of $30.8 billion in a Bloomberg survey. The gap was at $13.4 billion, or 1.5% of the GDP in the quarter ended March and touched a high of $31.86 billion in the quarter ended December 2012, according to data on Bloomberg.

“Underlying the current account deficit was the widening of the merchandise trade deficit to $ 68.6 billion and an increase in net outgo of investment income payments” said a release by the Reserve Bank of India.



Services exports grew year-on-year by 35.4 per cent, led by broad-based growth in computer, business, transportation, and travel services. Private transfer receipts, mainly representing remittances by Indians employed overseas, amounted to $ 25.6 billion, up 22.6 per cent from their level a year ago.

” We expect India’s current account deficit to rise to $115bn (3.3% of GDP) in FY’22-23, though elevated commodity prices pose some upside risk” said Rahul Bajoria, India economist, Barclays Capital. ” Tariffs and other restrictions imposed by the government will weigh on India’s exports, while elevated commodity prices will push up the import bill. services income should remain resilient, offering one source of stable forex flows into the economy”.

In the capital account, net foreign portfolio investment recorded outflows of $ 14.6 billion as against net inflows of $ 0.4 billion during Q1’21-22. Net external commercial borrowings to India recorded an outflow of $ 3.0 billion in Q1’2022-23 as against an inflow of $0.2 billion a year ago.



Overall balance of payments ended in a modest surplus of $4.6 billion during the quarter, despite portfolio investors huge amounts from the Indian markets as inflows through banking capital surged to $ 19 billion from $ 4 billion a year ago.

