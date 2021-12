Lira crash slams Turkey’s factories, farmers, and retailers

(STL.News) Turkey’s president has outlined government plans to salvage the economy after the value of the Turkish lira sank to a new record low.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan says low-interest rate loans and employer incentives will boost production.

But high inflation is pushing up the cost of goods and making manufacturing more expensive.

Al Jazeera’s @Sinem Koseoglu reports from Istanbul, Turkey.

SOURCE: Al Jazeera News via YouTube