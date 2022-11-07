Curative Biotechnology refiles for NYSE uplisting, $8M offering

DariaRen/iStock via Getty Images Drug developer Curative Biotechnology (OTC:CUBT) has refiled its application to uplist to NYSE and conduct an $8M public offering after withdrawing its filing in late October. The Florida based biopharma company said in a new S-1 filing that it is planning to offer 1.3M units priced at $6 per unit, a price that could likely change. Each unit would consist of one share plus one warrant to buy one share for $9. Underwriters would be granted a 45-day option to buy an additional 15% of the total shares and/or warrants sold to cover any over-allotments. Aegis Capital is acting as lead bookrunner. Ahead of the offering, Curative plans to conduct a 1-for-400 reverse stock split. The company’s shares are currently listed OTC under the symbol CUBT. It said that it has been approved to list under the same symbol on NYSE. Curative is currently developing four in-licensed preclinical drug candidates as treatments for rabies, glioblastoma and age-related macular degeneration, along with a COVID-19 vaccine candidate for patients with kidney failure. The biotech company first filed an S-1 for the uplisting in April, stating in subsequent filings that it was seeking to raise around $8M. The company withdrew the S-1 on Oct. 31.