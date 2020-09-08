Cunard announces Classic World Voyage on Queen Mary 2 for 2022

Cunard’s iconic flagship, Queen Mary 2 charts a 118 night escape through Asia, Australia, the Middle East and Europe

VALENICA, CA (STL.News) Cunard’s 2022 classic World Voyage on the illustrious Queen Mary 2 goes on sale today.

The iconic ocean liner will make calls to:

Greece Dubai Sri Lanka Singapore Vietnam Hong Kong Australia Bali Abu Dhabi Oman Italy Portugal

Sailings through the Suez Canal feature on both the outbound journey and return.

Cunard president, Simon Palethorpe, said, “Our guests have told us they want memorable destinations which combine intrinsic glamour and heritage. This unique program spans 16 countries, offering a combined 33 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, which we hope will combine the perfect blend of exploration on shore and relaxation on board.”

The 118 night voyage sets sail from New York on January 3, 2022 and returns on May 1, 2022.

It will include overnight stops in Haifa, Dubai, Hong Kong, Sydney and Singapore, plus a late night departure from Colombo.

Palethorpe continued, “This 118 night roundtrip New York voyage can be split into six segments and booked individually, which is tailored to those who want to fully immerse themselves in the Cunard experience for just a portion of the journey. It truly is the ultimate exploration of east meets west experienced from the magnificent setting of the world’s only ocean liner, the Queen Mary 2.

“Guests on board will be able to take advantage of a multitude of luxurious offerings whether they want to be entertained, learn something new, get active or simply relax, while the ambience throughout the ship is warm, friendly and inclusive.”

Those sailing the full World Voyage will enjoy a welcome on board reception, services of a World Voyage Concierge and use of a private lounge, a gala event ashore and complimentary daily gratuities.

Prices for an inside stateroom for the complete 118 night voyage start from $18,999 per person.

For the latest information about the steps Cunard is taking to ensure the very best protocols are in place to guard against Covid-19, visit www.cunard.com/sailing-with-confidence