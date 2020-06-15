Cumberland County Awarded Funds to Address COVID-19 Pandemic

(STL.News) –United States Attorney Halsey B. Frank announced that the Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs (OJP) has awarded $58,008 to Cumberland County to address the public safety challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19.

OJP awarded the grants as part of $850 million available under the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, authorized by the stimulus legislation President Trump signed in March. Since the program’s launch in early April, OJP has awarded over $841 million to 1,773 state, local and tribal agencies and organizations.

“I am gratified that every Maine jurisdiction that was eligible to receive these much-needed funds has now done so,” said U.S. Attorney Frank. “Going forward, the Department of Justice will continue to do all it can to support our state and local public safety professionals as they do their crucial work in the midst of this pandemic.”

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act gives jurisdictions considerable latitude in the use of funds for dealing with COVID-19. Potential uses include hiring personnel, paying overtime, purchasing protective equipment and distributing resources to hard-hit areas. Grant recipients may also use funds to help correctional facilities cover costs related to COVID-19, including, but not limited to, sanitation, contagion prevention and measures designed to address the related medical needs of inmates, detainees and correctional personnel.

