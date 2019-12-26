Cuivre River State Park in Missouri hosts Christmas tree recycling for fish habitat

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Cuivre River State Park is accepting live Christmas trees now through Jan. 12, 2020 as a recycling effort to improve fish habitats. Park staff and fisheries biologists from the Missouri Department of Conservation will sink the donated Christmas trees in Lake Lincoln in an effort to improve the natural fish habitat.

By providing structure and shelter for fish, the trees will improve fishing opportunities for park visitors. The drop-off point will be marked with a sign at the back of the visitor’s center parking lot.

For more information about the Christmas tree recycling, contact the park office at 636-528-7247. Cuivre River State Park is located off of State Highway 47 at 678 State Route 147 in Troy.

For more information on Missouri State Parks and Historic Sites, visit the web at https://mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.