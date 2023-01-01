Crystal gazing into 2023: 4 top factors that will set the tone for investors

Indian equities bucked the trend compared to global equities, especially US(S&P500), and outperformed its peers. Whilst Nifty50 has given barely any returns (rupee terms), the gyrations, multiple approaches to 18K, and finally all-time high in Dec2022 kept the markets engaging for all, interesting for some, and distressing for many for most of the year.

Despite Nifty50 being close to an all-time high, the overall market mood isn’t exuberant. Perhaps it’s the global concerns – inflation, rising interest rates, recession, and receding liquidity. Or is it the domestic concerns – high deficits, lack of private investments, poor job creation, and tepid economic growth compared to 2020? Or is it simply valuations?

Two macros – Rates and currency to set the tone for the next six months

The FY24 Union budget will be the last full-year budget for this Government before the General Elections in May 2024. The announcements in the budget are likely to set the tone for macro policy in the coming year. Given high expenditure commitments (on both revex and capex), the Government will not be able to compress its fiscal deficit much, which is expected to touch 6.8% of GDP in FY23 (Govt target is 6.4%). We expect that continuing revex, capex, and subsidy needs will keep the deficit high in FY24, too. An elevated fiscal deficit with persistent 5-6% inflation will keep borrowing costs high. Given sticky core inflation, the RBI’s monetary policy committee, which will meet after the budget on Feb 06-08 is likely to raise policy rates by another 25 bps to 6.5%. Hence, 10-year G-Sec could remain close to 7.25% for most of the year.

Exports provided a tailwind to growth in FY22 by registering an impressive growth of 45% YoY. As the global economy slows, India’s exports have come under strain (Oct-Nov exports contracted by 6% YoY). Slowing exports will be a drag on GDP growth in the coming year. Most exporting sectors are also labour-intensive and could adversely impact job creation. Imports remain high and hence, the trade deficit is set to widen and push the current account deficit (CAD) to 3.5% of GDP (against 1.2% in FY22). This is likely to keep the INR under pressure for the next six months.

Two market factors – Global liquidity and continued pressure on mid-caps



In recent days, Indian stocks have come under pressure due to three global factors – the re-emergence of the Covid-19 scare in China, the Central Bank of Japan abandoning its ultra-dovish stance, and decision of the ECB to commence the Asset Purchase program starting March 2023 (€15bn per month). Whilst we see the current correction as an opportunity to add to Indian equities, volatility will remain as these global developments impact FII flows, which have been steady for the last few months. Indian SIP flows will provide a cushion to the markets, but one cannot rule out volatility like last year as FII flows react to global liquidity and weaker Indian currency. We do note that FIIs generally sell in anticipation of rate hikes mostly, and now we see only a small part of hikes left, which lowers the risk of continued selling by FIIs.

We continue to believe that mid-cap equity isn’t the size cohort to be overweight for CY23. We find valuations for mid-caps on an EV/IC basis one of the most stretched relative to their history and relative to large-caps. Whilst the median ROIC less WACC spread is the highest for companies with high RoIC, we expect it to reduce over FY23-25 as FY21 and FY22 were unique periods for mid-caps given expanding ROIC from reduced reinvestment rates and higher margins; we anticipate both these trends will reverse. Our Greed and Fear indicator highlights that market value participation is very close to greed levels, which doesn’t portend well for mid-caps over the next 12 months. All these should be read in conjunction with earnings downgrades in mid-caps.

Relatively, we prefer large-caps as we note earnings growth in large-caps (or for simplicity Nifty50), led by larger companies and banks, and continues to remain healthy with little downward revisions; expect 12-13% EPS CAGR over FY22-24.

So what’s next?



Our EYBY model using the next 12 months of earnings and current G-Sec yield implies a fair valuation 10% higher than present Nifty50 levels. Whilst Nifty’s fair valuation has an upward bias, we don’t necessarily see the sectoral performance trends of CY22 continuing in CY23 – especially the outperformance of Banks and the massive under-performance of IT. As we recalibrate our sectoral preferences, we continue to highlight our preference for large-caps and banks but don’t expect IT to be a massive underperformer; could it be Auto that gives up some of its outperformance?

(The author is the co-Head, Ambit Institutional Equities and Head of Research)

