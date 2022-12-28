CryptoSoul (SOUL) Falls 0.01%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Wednesday – InvestorsObserver

CryptoSoul (SOUL) has been relatively more volatile when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Wednesday, the crypto has declined 0.86% to $0.0005357090025.

InvestorsObserver is giving CryptoSoul a 99 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on CryptoSoul!

Highly Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives CryptoSoul a high volatility rank of 99, placing it in the top 1% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge follows this makes its score defined by recent trends, rather than a bad day.

SOUL’s high volatility reading is coupled with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.CryptoSoul price is favorably positioned going forward. With support set at $0.000530455227797631 and resistance set at $0.00054071881002352. This positions CryptoSoul with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

Stay In The Know

Subscribe to our daily morning update newsletter and never miss out on the need-to-know market news, movements, and more.

Thank you for signing up! You’re all set to receive the Morning Update newsletter