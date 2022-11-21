CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: FTX took $3.7B loss in 2021; Coinbase reveals Grayscale Bitcoin reserves – CryptoSlate

The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Nov. 21 includes FTX’s call to other exchanges to expect and prevent hacker cash outs, Coinbase disclosing Grayscale’s 635,000 Bitcoin reserve, and Bank of England’s claims that blame the FTX crash on the FTT token run.CryptoSlate Top StoriesFTX forewarns exchanges to freeze stolen funds to prevent hacker cashing outOn Nov. 20, bankrupt FTX announced that all crypto exchanges should be on high alert regarding unauthorized fund transfers from FTX Global to related debtors.(1/2) Exchanges should be aware that certain funds transferred from FTX Global and related debtors without authorization on 11/11/22 are being transferred to them through intermediate wallets.— FTX (@FTX_Official) November 20, 2022According to FTX, the funds were being transferred through intermediate wallets. The exchange warned all others to take necessary precautions to seize and return the funds, given that they somehow are sent through their systems.Grayscale holds 635K BTC as Coinbase Custody reveals holdingsGrayscale’s custodian partner Coinbase stepped in to address the concerns regarding the financial status of the fund. Coinbase published a report disclosing the assets it held on behalf of Greyscale.According to the report, Greyscale currently owns around $10 billion worth of Bitcoin. This amount would be closer to $43.8 billion at the height of the bull market. Greyscale also holds 3,056,833 Ethereums.BoE speculates FTT token fire sale may have sparked FTX collapse, calls for widespread regulationDuring his speech on Nov. 17, the Bank of England’s Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said that the FTX crash was triggered by the FTX Token token run. He stated:“Indeed, in the FTX case, there are indications that it could have been a run on its crypto coin, FTT, which triggered the collapse.”Cunliffe also said that the crypto sphere had proven to be unstable during the past year. Cunliffe argued that the crypto industry must be brought under regulations to be stabilized.‘Boring’ Litecoin makes play for top 10 amid market meltdownLitecoin’s (Litecoin) has been spiking and currently stands at rank 15 in the market cap. This is six spots higher than LTC’s ranking as 21st on Oct. 30.Litecoin foundation’s managing director Alan Austin tweeted to share the climb in LTC by shouting out to those who called Litecoin “boring.”To those over the years who have called #Litecoin too boring:Have you guys had enough excitement yet?— Alan Austin (@alangaustin) November 17, 2022FTX Exploiter ups the ante with 200K ETH moveAfter moving 50,000 Ethereum (Ethereum) on Nov. 20, the FT X exploited moved another 195,000 Ethereum on Nov. 21. The attacker transferred these funds in 13 transactions,Ren Bridge announces open source community led Ren 2.0 in response to Alameda falloutThe Ren Bridge project announced Ren 2.0, also called ‘Ren Community’ on its Medium account on Nov. 18. The Ren 2.0 will be a fully-decentralized and community-owned cross-chain network.Singapore’s watchdog says Binance placed on Investor Alert List over FTX due to unlicensed activityThe Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) explained why it placed Binance on its Investor Alert List (IAL) and left FTX out of it. It said that Binance was actively looking for users to onboard in Singapore, while FTX wasn’t. MAS also added that neither exchange is licensed to operate in the country.Hedge fund investor Bill Ackman shills crypto, reveals investmentHedge fund investor billionaire Bill Ackman announced that the exciting crypto projects he discovered changed his skeptical stand towards crypto.Ackman announced his change of heart on his Twitter account. Even though he didn’t disclose the projects, he said they enabled the formation of useful businesses and technologies.Research HighlightResearch: Genesis received over $1B worth of FTT from Alameda, FTX in last 3 monthsAnalyzing the Arkham Intelligence’s dashboard, CryptoSlate analysts revealed that crypto lender Genesis received billions of dollars worth of FTT tokens from FTX and Alameda Research.FTX’s FTT Transfers to Genesis (Source: Arkham Intelligence)Genesis received $932.56 million worth of FTT tokens from FTX and $141.1 million worth of FTT from Alameda, all during the last three months.News from around the CryptoverseFTX, Alameda took a $3.7B loss in 2021Based on 2021 tax returns, the FTX companies had federal net operating loss carryovers in the amount of at least $3.7 billion and state net operating loss carryovers in the amount of at least about $715 million, the latest filings from the FTX bankruptcy case show.Coinbase stocks hit an all-time lowCoinbase stock priceCoinbase stock prices recorded a new all-time low at $40.81 on Nov. 21. At the time of writing, the stocks are being traded for around $41.10.Uniswap collects users' on-chain dataLeading decentralized exchange Uniswap updated its commitment to privacy to announce that it is collecting its users' on-chain data. The exchange said it decided to do so "to make data-driven decisions that improve user experience."Crypto MarketIn the last 24 hours, Bitcoin (BTC) declined by 4.14% to trade at $15.835, while Ethereum (ETH) fell by 5.94% to trade at $1,106Biggest Gainers (24h)Biggest Losers (24h)