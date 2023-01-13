CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: Bitcoin hits $19,000 as market cap crosses $900B – CryptoSlate

The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $22.51 billion over the last 24 hours and currently stands at $907.55 billion — up 2.5% from $885.04 billion.Bitcoin’s market cap increased by 4% to $364.44 billion from $350.53 billion, while Ethereum’s market cap grew 0.9% to $172.54 billion from $171.06 billion over the reporting period.In the last 24 hours, the top 10 cryptocurrencies all recorded gains, with Bitcoin topping the list, up 4%. Litecoin brings up the rear, growing just 0.6%.Source: CryptoSlate.comSince the last report, the market caps of Tether (USDT) and USD Coin (USDC) were up $66.28 billion and $44.02 billion, respectively. By contrast, BinanceUSD (BUSD) decreased to $16.32 billion.BitcoinOver the last 24 hours, Bitcoin grew 4% to trade at $18,929 as of 07:00 ET. Its market dominance rose to 40.2% from 39.6%.BTC spiked higher on Thursday afternoon (ET), reaching a peak price of $19,126 by the early evening before bears stepped in to lower the price.Source: TradingView.comEthereumEthereum grew 0.9% over the last 24 hours to trade at $1,411 as of 07:00 ET. Its market dominance fell to 19% from 19.3%.The price performance of ETH mirrored BTC’s, recording a peak price of $1,438 by Thursday early evening (ET). The subsequent drawdown bottomed at $1,401 before edging higher over the rest of the reporting period.Source: TradingView.comTop 5 GainersMicrominesMICRO is today’s top gainer, rising by 208.6% over the last 24 hours to $0.00836 as of press time. No recent fundamental developments were noted. Its market cap stood at $150.5 million.XYOXYO was up 41.1% to trade at $0.00743 as of press time. No recent fundamental developments were noted. Its market cap stood at $95.4 million.SingularityNETAGIX gained 39.4% over the reporting period to trade at $0.11932 as of press time. The token is up 145% over the past week. Its market cap stood at $137.63 million.KaspaKAS grew 24.4% in the last 24 hours to $0.006. Its market cap stood at $95.37 billion.Top 5 LosersNeutrino USDUSDN is the day’s biggest loser, falling 4.6%% to $0.36412 as of press time. The WAVES-backed algorithmic stablecoin depegged from its $1 price last summer. Its market cap stood at $247.7 million.LUKSOLYXe decreased 1.6% to $9.19532 as of press time. Despite today’s minor sell-off, the token is up 67.5% over the past month. Its market cap stood at $141.66 million.ABBC CoinABBC shed 1.1% over the reporting period to trade at $0.09514 as of press time. Its market cap stood at $99.99 million.BORABORA dropped 0.8%% over the reporting period to $0.13578. Its market cap stood at $125.93 million.Posted In: Bitcoin, WrappedRead Our Latest Market Report