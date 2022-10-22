Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Market Gains As BTC Up 0.83%, ETH Rises 1.6% – Outlook India

Cryptocurrencies were trading in the green on Saturday evening, lifted by price gains in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other altcoins. Meme coins, such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, were also trading higher.

Today’s most trending crypto is Pancake swap, a decentralised exchange coin.

The global crypto market cap stood at $919.2 billion, while the trading volume increased by 0.25 per cent to $49.2 billion in the last 24 hours to 4:00 pm IST, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Today’s top gainer was Klaytn; it was up by 13.3 per cent to $0.14. The top loser was Chain, which was trading at $0.0617, with a 7.2 per cent fall in the last 24 hours to Saturday evening.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC gained 0.83 per cent to $19,155 in the last 24 hours. BTC’s trade remained stable. Its intraday low was $18,770, and the trading volume increased by 7.8 per cent to $29.1 billion.

Ethereum: The price of Ethereum is up by 1.6 per cent to $1,300 in the last 24 hours as of Wednesday evening. ETH’s trading volume increased by 7.1 per cent to $9.4 billion.

Other Altcoins:

Solana’s (SOL) price was up by 1.2 per cent to $27.8 on October 22, 2022.

XRP was up 3.9 per cent to $0.459, and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 29.5 per cent.

Cardano (ADA) up by 3.7 per cent to $0.349. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume decreased by per cent to $460.04 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) rises 1.9 per cent to $0.053. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 17.8 per cent to $199.6 million.

Shiba Inu was up by 2.06 per cent to $0.00000999.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) was up by 1.6 per cent to $7,544. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 6.5 per cent to $18.2 million.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 6.05 per cent to $15.7, and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 28.2 per cent to $183.1 million.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 3.4 per cent at $82.4, and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 1.7 per cent to $112.4 million.