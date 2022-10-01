Crypto

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Crypto Market Falls; Bitcoin, Ethereum Fall Over 1% – Outlook India

October 1, 2022
Alexander Graham

Cryptocurrency prices fell in the last 24 hours, including that of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The global crypto market capitalisation fell by 1.03 per cent to $935.91 billion, and the total crypto market volume decreased by 7.58 per cent to $63.29 billion in the last 24 hours, as of 5:00 pm, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Today’s top gainer was Steller (XLM), and it was trading at $0.1191. It increased by 4.29 per cent in the last 24 hours. The top loser was UNUS SED LEO (LEO), which was trading at $4.21 with a 7.29 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours.

Major Currencies

Bitcoin (BTC): BTC fell by 1.10 per cent, and it was trading at $19,269.67. Its market cap decreased by 0.96 per cent to $369.7 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 5.91 per cent to $37.6 billion. BTC’s dominance over the crypto market decreased by 0.10 per cent to 39.41 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH): ETH fell by 1.16 per cent to $1,324.06, and its market cap decreased by 1.16 per cent to $162.5 billion. Its trading volume decreased by 11.1 per cent to $11.3 billion.

Other Altcoins

Ripple (XRP): XRP’s price fell by 1.26 per cent to trade at $0.4726, while its market cap decreased by 1.26 per cent to $23.3 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 45 per cent to $2.4 billion.

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price fell by 2.74 per cent to $33.03. Its market cap decreased by 2.64 per cent to $11.5 billion, and its trading volume increased by 10.35 per cent to $1.1 billion.

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price decreased by 0.16 per cent to $0.4327. Its market cap decreased by 0.14 per cent to $14.7 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 9.09 per cent to $472.4 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price increased by 1.99 per cent to $0.06173, while its market cap fell by 1.96 per cent to $8.2 billion, and its trading volume increased by 110.69 per cent to $475.5 million.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price increased by 1.36 per cent to trade at $0.00001126. Its market cap decreased by 1.41 per cent to $6.635 billion, and its trading volume increased by 48.26 per cent to $277 million.