Cryptocurrency Price Today: Solana Sees Mega Rally As Market Appears To Turn Bullish – ABP Live

Solana (SOL) continued to be the top gainer for the second consecutive day, with a 24-hour rally of over 20 percent as of early Wednesday morning. Alongside, the overall market also appears to be on an upswing, as the global cap rose above the $815 billion mark after days of slump. Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) managed to dwell within the $16,000 and $1,200 range. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Dogecoin (DOGE), Solana (SOL), and Ripple (XRP) — landed in the greens across the board.

The global crypto market cap stood at $818.64 billion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour jump of 1.55 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) price today

Bitcoin price stood at $16,859.66, registering a 24-hour gain of 0.96 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchange WazirX, BTC price stood at Rs 14.39 lakhs.

Ethereum (ETH) price today

ETH price stood at $1,249.48, marking a 24-hour jump of 2.81 percent at the time of writing. As per WazirX, Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 1.07 lakhs.

Dogecoin (DOGE) price today

DOGE registered a 24-hour gain of 0.96 percent, as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.07239. As per WazirX, Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 6.20.

Litecoin (LTC) price today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour gain of 1.99 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $77.07. LTC price in India stood at Rs 6,695.94.

Ripple (XRP) price today

XRP price stood at $0.3488, seeing a 24-hour gain of 1.77 percent. As per WazirX, Ripple price stood at Rs 29.68.

Solana (SOL) price today

Solana price stood at $13.40, marking a 24-hour gain of 21.10 percent. As per WazirX, SOL price in India stood at Rs 1,150.65.

Top crypto gainers today (January 4)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Solana (SOL)

Price: $13.58

24-hour gain: 21.10 percent

Ethereum Classic (ETC)

Price: $17.67

24-hour gain: 9.91 percent

NEAR Protocol (NEAR)

Price: $1.42

24-hour gain: 8.35 percent

Frax Share (FXS)

Price: $4.94

24-hour gain: 8.33 percent

Mina (MINA)

Price: $0.4701

24-hour gain: 8.02 percent

Top crypto losers today (January 4)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

OKB (OKB)

Price: $27.97

24-hour loss: 5.27 percent

GMX (GMX)

Price: $41.28

24-hour loss: 2.39 percent

XDC Network (XDC)

Price: $0.02487

24-hour loss: 1.71 percent

Terra Classic (LUNC)

Price: $0.0001603

24-hour loss: 1.44 percent

Trust Wallet Token (TWT)

Price: $1.48

24-hour loss: 1.28 percent

What crypto exchanges are saying about the current market scenario

Mudrex co-founder and CEO Edul Patel told ABP Live, “On Tuesday, most cryptocurrencies saw small increases in value as traders returned after the holiday break. Bitcoin is attempting to break through the $16,800 resistance level, and if it succeeds, it could encourage bullish investors to make further moves. The volume of trades increased slightly, which suggests that bullish sentiment is currently stronger than bearish sentiment.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin said, “Bitcoin’s current price is $16,658 with a trading volume of $14 billion in the last 24 hours. There is strong resistance at $16,660 and if this level is surpassed, it could cause the price to rise to $16,750. While technical indicators suggest a potential price increase, the 50-day moving average could act as a barrier. If the price does not break above this average, there is a possibility of a decrease in price to around $16,500. There may be support for the price at $16,350 to $16,100. However, the market outlook for bitcoin is uncertain, with both the potential for price increases and decreases.”

weTrade founder Prashant Kumar offered his take on the market scenario as well, “Green day for the global cryptocurrency market on Wednesday during Asia trading hours as the global market cap saw an approximately 2 percent increase over the past day. The two top cryptocurrencies — Bitcoin and Ethereum — covered their losses from the last week and were trading at a high of 1 percent and 4 percent, respectively. Similar trends were also seen in other cryptocurrencies including Dogecoin and Cardano. If this trend holds, we could finally see some positive movement in the market.”

Shivam Thakral, the CEO of BuyUCoin, said, “Bitcoin celebrated a calm 14th birthday as it hovered around the $16,862 mark which is a jump of 0.98 percent from the previous day. Solana (SOL) continued its mega rally as it surged by over 20 percent fuelled by positive sentiments around the coin. The market has started 2023 on a positive note and it is expected to sustain this momentum if we don’t get any surprising news headlines.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.