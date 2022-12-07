Cryptocurrency Price Today: Most Popular Coins Like Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Litecoin Register Losses – ABP Live

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) — two of the most valued crypto coins — managed to rise above the $16,000 and $1,200 marks, respectively, on early Thursday morning. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), and Solana (SOL) — landed in the reds as overall prices saw minor losses across the board. The Nexo (NEXO) token emerged to be the biggest gainer, seeing a 24-hour jump of over 3.74 per cent. ImmutableX (IMX), on the other hand, turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap stood at $840.28 billion, registering a 24-hour loss of 1.61 per cent.
Bitcoin (BTC) price today
Bitcoin price stood at $16,826.59, seeing a 24-hour loss of 1.26 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchange WazirX, BTC price stood at Rs 14.37 lakhs.
Ethereum (ETH) price today
ETH price stood at $1,229.74, marking a 24-hour loss of 2.67 percent at the time of writing. As per WazirX, Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 1.04 lakhs.
Dogecoin (DOGE) price today
DOGE registered a 24-hour loss of 4.74 percent as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.09617. As per WazirX, Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs ?1,04,545.4.
Litecoin (LTC) price today
Litecoin saw a 24-hour loss of 5.58 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $75.37. LTC price in India stood at Rs 6,550.91.
Ripple (XRP) price today
XRP price stood at $0.3869, seeing a 24-hour loss of 0.20 percent. As per WazirX, Ripple price stood at Rs 32.6550.
Solana (SOL) price today
Solana price stood at $13.43, marking a 24-hour loss of 4.59 percent. As per WazirX, SOL price in India stood at Rs 1,153.00.
Top crypto gainers today (December 08)
As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:
Nexo (NEXO)
Price: $0.6686
24-hour gain: 3.74 per cent
Synthetix (SNX)
Price: $1.95
24-hour gain: 2.60 per cent
EOS (EOS)
Price: $0.9794
24-hour gain: 2.23 per cent
Trust Wallet Token (TWT)
Price: $2.42
24-hour gain: 1.74 per cent
GMX (GMX)
Price: $51.05
24-hour gain: 0.66 per cent
Top crypto losers today (December 08)
As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:
ImmutableX (IMX)
Price: $0.4372
24-hour loss: 9.42 per cent
Axie Infinity (AXS)
Price: $8.17
24-hour loss: 8.92 per cent
Dash (DASH)
Price: $43.81
24-hour loss: 7.31 per cent
NEAR Protocol (NEAR)
Price: $1.67
24-hour loss: 6.55 per cent
Flow (FLOW)
Price: $1.02
24-hour loss: 6.40 per cent
Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.
Cryptocurrency Price Today: Most Popular Coins Like Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Litecoin Register Losses – ABP Live
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) — two of the most valued crypto coins — managed to rise above the $16,000 and $1,200 marks, respectively, on early Thursday morning. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), and Solana (SOL) — landed in the reds as overall prices saw minor losses across the board. The Nexo (NEXO) token emerged to be the biggest gainer, seeing a 24-hour jump of over 3.74 per cent. ImmutableX (IMX), on the other hand, turned out to be the biggest loser.