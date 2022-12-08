Cryptocurrency Price Today: Most Popular Coins Like Bitcoin, Dogecoin, And Litecoin Register Gains – ABP Live

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) — two of the most valued crypto coins — managed to rise above the $16,000 and $1,200 marks, respectively, on early Friday morning. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), and Solana (SOL) — landed in the greens as overall prices saw minor gains across the board. The Chain (XCN) token emerged to be the biggest gainer, seeing a 24-hour jump of over 9.73 percent. Synthetix (SNX), on the other hand, turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap stood at $858.88 billion, registering a 24-hour gain of 2.18 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) price today

Bitcoin price stood at $17,215.17, seeing a 24-hour gain of 2.32 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchange WazirX, BTC price stood at Rs 14.50 lakhs.

Ethereum (ETH) price today

ETH price stood at $1,282.71, marking a 24-hour gain of 4.33 percent at the time of writing. As per WazirX, Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 1.08 lakhs.

Dogecoin (DOGE) price today

DOGE registered a 24-hour gain of 2.34 percent as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.09842. As per WazirX, Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 8.4307.

Litecoin (LTC) price today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour gain of 3.46 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $78.03. LTC price in India stood at Rs 6,520.01.

Ripple (XRP) price today

XRP price stood at $0.3913, seeing a 24-hour gain of 1.18 percent. As per WazirX, Ripple price stood at Rs 32.9001.

Solana (SOL) price today

Solana price stood at $13.70, marking a 24-hour gain of 2.15 percent. As per WazirX, SOL price in India stood at Rs 1,150.11.

Top crypto gainers today (December 09)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Chain (XCN)

Price: $0.04021

24-hour gain: 9.73 percent

Stacks (STX)

Price: $0.2677

24-hour gain: 7.30 percent

Trust Wallet Token (TWT)

Price: $2.59

24-hour gain: 6.71 percent

Bitcoin SV (BSV)

Price: $43.28

24-hour gain: 6.43 percent

Klaytn (KLAY)

Price: $0.1884

24-hour gain: 5.88 percent

Top crypto losers today (December 09)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Synthetix (SNX)

Price: $1.88

24-hour loss: 3.75 percent

Axie Infinity (AXS)

Price: $8.11

24-hour loss: 0.78 percent

USDD (USDD)

Price: $0.9755

24-hour loss: 0.26 percent

Neutrino USD (USDN)

Price: $0.8838

24-hour loss: 0.23 percent

Toncoin (TON)

Price: $1.84

24-hour loss: 0.22 percent

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.