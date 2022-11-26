Cryptocurrency Price Today: Litecoin Sees A Jump As Most Popular Coins Register Minor Losses – ABP Live

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) — two of the most valued crypto coins — managed to rise above the $16,000 and $1,200 marks, respectively, on early Sunday morning. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Dogecoin (DOGE), Solana (SOL) and Ripple (XRP)— landed in the red as overall prices saw minor losses across the board. Litecoin (LTC) saw a jump of 3.48 percent. The ApeCoin (APE) token emerged to be the biggest gainer, seeing a 24-hour jump of over 16.63 percent. Trust Wallet Token (TWT), on the other hand, turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap stood at $840.48 billion , registering a 24-hour loss of 0.11 percent.
Bitcoin (BTC) price today
Bitcoin price stood at $16,533.31, seeing a 24-hour loss of 0.63 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchange WazirX, BTC price stood at Rs 14.23 lakhs.
Ethereum (ETH) price today
ETH price stood at $1,215.65, marking a 24-hour loss of 0.15 percent at the time of writing. As per WazirX, Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 1.05 lakhs.
Dogecoin (DOGE) price today
DOGE registered a 24-hour loss of 3.34 percent as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.08934. As per WazirX, Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 7.52.
Litecoin (LTC) price today
Litecoin saw a 24-hour jump of 3.48 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $77.59. LTC price in India stood at Rs 6,510.67.
Ripple (XRP) price today
XRP price stood at $0.3999, seeing a 24-hour loss of 2.13 percent. As per WazirX, Ripple price stood at Rs 33.6737.
Solana (SOL) price today
Solana price stood at $14.27, marking a 24-hour loss of 0.31percent. As per WazirX, SOL price in India stood at Rs 1,247.89.
Top crypto gainers today (November 27)
As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:
ApeCoin (APE)
Price: $3.80
24-hour gain: 16.22 percent
UNUS SED LEO (LEO)
Price: $4.16
24-hour gain: 7.83 percent
Huobi Token (HT)
Price: $7.20
24-hour gain: 6.83 percent
Aave (AAVE)
Price: $63.01
24-hour gain: 4.56 percent
Chainlink (LINK)
Price: $7.19
24-hour gain: 4.37 percent
Top crypto losers today (November 27)
As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:
Trust Wallet Token (TWT)
Price: $1.97
24-hour loss: 7.01 percent
BinaryX (BNX)
Price: $147.53
24-hour loss: 4.46 percent
Synthetix (SNX)
Price: $1.68
24-hour loss: 2.91 percent
NEAR Protocol (NEAR)
Price: $1.63
24-hour loss: 2.76 percent
Lido DAO (LDO)
Price: $1.10
24-hour loss: 2.72 percent
Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.
Cryptocurrency Price Today: Litecoin Sees A Jump As Most Popular Coins Register Minor Losses – ABP Live
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) — two of the most valued crypto coins — managed to rise above the $16,000 and $1,200 marks, respectively, on early Sunday morning. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Dogecoin (DOGE), Solana (SOL) and Ripple (XRP)— landed in the red as overall prices saw minor losses across the board. Litecoin (LTC) saw a jump of 3.48 percent. The ApeCoin (APE) token emerged to be the biggest gainer, seeing a 24-hour jump of over 16.63 percent. Trust Wallet Token (TWT), on the other hand, turned out to be the biggest loser.