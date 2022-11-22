Cryptocurrency Price Today: Greens Dominate Price Charts As Coins Begin To Recover, Litecoin Becomes Top Gainer – ABP Live

Bitcoin (BTC) — the oldest and most valued cryptocurrency in the world — slid below the $16,000 mark as it became the latest victim of the ongoing crypto meltdown, stemming from the spectacular crash of crypto exchange FTX. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Solana (SOL), Litecoin (LTC), and Ripple (XRP) — saw a mix of gains and dips across the board. The Huobi Token (HT) emerged to be the biggest gainer, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 11 percent.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap stood at $820.62 billion, registering a 24-hour gain of 4.04 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) price today

Bitcoin price stood at $16,553.78, seeing a 24-hour gain of 4.36 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchange WazirX, BTC price stood at Rs 14.25 lakhs.

Ethereum (ETH) price today

ETH price stood at $1,166.11, marking a 24-hour jump of 5.48 percent at the time of writing. As per WazirX, Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 1.02 lakhs.

Dogecoin (DOGE) price today

DOGE registered a 24-hour jump of 8.82 percent as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.08279. As per WazirX, Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 7.05.

Litecoin (LTC) price today

Litecoin saw an impressive 24-hour gain of 29.33 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $80.97. LTC price in India stood at Rs 7,000.

Ripple (XRP) price today

XRP price stood at $0.3775, seeing a 24-hour gain of 5.13 percent. As per WazirX, Ripple price stood at Rs 32.

Solana (SOL) price today

Solana price stood at $13.06, marking a 24-hour jump of 12.23 percent. As per WazirX, SOL price in India stood at Rs 1,189.99.

Top crypto gainers today (November 23)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC)

Price: $79.47

24-hour gain: 27.01 percent

Curve DAO Token (CRV)

Price: $0.6626

24-hour gain: 25.16 percent

Dash (DASH)

Price: $40.74

24-hour gain: 15.46 percent

Convex Finance (CVX)

Price: $4.06

24-hour gain: 13.45 percent

Solana (SOL)

Price: $13.05

24-hour gain: 11.98 percent

Top crypto losers today (November 23)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

BinaryX (BNX)

Price: $141.49

24-hour loss: 11.28 percent

TRON (TRX)

Price: $0.05122

24-hour loss: 1.64 percent

Chain (XCN)

Price: $0.04226

24-hour loss: 1.06 percent

PAX Gold (PAXG)

Price: $1,736.48

24-hour loss: 0.08 percent

Gemini Dollar (GUSD)

Price: $1.01

24-hour loss: 0.07 percent

What crypto exchanges are saying about the current market scenario

Mudrex co-founder and CEO Edul Patel told ABP Live, “Bitcoin has gained about 4 percent in the past 24 hours. BTC has bounced off its local support level at $15,651 and the price has fixed above the resistance level at $15,932. Currently, one needs to pay attention to the $16,000 mark. If bulls can hold the gained initiative today, BTC will likely trade at $16,500 soon.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin said, “The BTC/USD pair opened at $15,766 on November 22, reaching a high of $16,281 and a low of $15,616. Bitcoin has immediate technical support near $15,850. A close of the candle above this level will indicate a possible bullish reversal.”

weTrade founder Prashant Kumar offered his take on the market scenario as well, “The global crypto market saw slight upward movement over the past day with a 2.5 percent increase. This comes after Bitcoin and Ethereum reached their lowest level in two years on Tuesday. The cryptocurrency market is still seeing changes due to the collapse of FTX. If the trends today continue, we could see key cryptocurrencies regain some lost ground and break their resistance level.”

