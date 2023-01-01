Cryptocurrency Price Today: Global Cap Remains Below $800 Billion Despite Top Coin Seeing Minor Gains – ABP Live

2023 appears to be off to a slow start for the crypto sector as, despite minor gains, the overall global cap remained below $800 billion on Monday morning. Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) prices dwelled within the $16,000 and $1,200 range, respectively. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Dogecoin (DOGE), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — saw small gains across the board. The OKB token emerged to be the biggest gainer of the lot, with a 24-hour gain of nearly 14 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $798.79 billion at the time of writing, registering a minor 24-hour gain of 0.60 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) price today

Bitcoin price stood at $16,646.29, registering a 24-hour gain of 0.70 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchange WazirX, BTC price stood at Rs 14.33 lakhs.

Ethereum (ETH) price today

ETH price stood at $1,201.14, marking a 24-hour jump of 0.68 percent at the time of writing. As per WazirX, Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 1.04 lakhs.

Dogecoin (DOGE) price today

DOGE registered a 24-hour gain of 0.76 percent as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.06993. As per WazirX, Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 6.16.

Litecoin (LTC) price today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour gain of 1.43 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $70.40. LTC price in India stood at Rs 6,000.08.

Ripple (XRP) price today

XRP price stood at $0.3273, seeing a 24-hour loss of 2.97 percent. As per WazirX, Ripple price stood at Rs 28.19.

Solana (SOL) price today

Solana price stood at $9.97, marking a 24-hour gain of 1.06 percent. As per WazirX, SOL price in India stood at Rs 880.41.

Top crypto gainers today (January 2)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

OKB (OKB)

Price: $30.10

24-hour gain: 13.80 percent

Lido DAO (LDO)

Price: $1.07

24-hour gain: 11.51 percent

Frax Share (FXS)

Price: $4.52

24-hour gain: 9.15 percent

ApeCoin (APE)

Price: $3.85

24-hour gain: 5.77 percent

Hedera (HBAR)

Price: $0.03793

24-hour gain: 3.95 percent

Top crypto losers today (January 2)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO)

Price: $3.51

24-hour loss: 4.15 percent

Chain (XCN)

Price: $0.01153

24-hour loss: 3.21 percent

Ripple (XRP)

Price: $0.3274

24-hour loss: 3.10 percent

Klaytn (KLAY)

Price: $0.1486

24-hour loss: 2.07 percent

Neutrino USD (USDN)

Price: $0.4498

24-hour loss: 1.41 percent

What crypto exchanges are saying about the current market scenario

Mudrex co-founder and CEO Edul Patel told ABP Live, “Over the past week, most cryptocurrencies have not seen much change in value due to the holiday season. Bitcoin is currently being traded at the $16,584 level, with $16,500 serving as a support level. The price is attempting to move above the resistance level at $16,600. If buyers are able to sustain their efforts, it is possible that the price of Bitcoin will rise above $16,700 by this week.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin said, “Solana saw a rebound from its recent low value of $8.19 and returned to the $9.50 price range. However, having experienced a drop of 96 percent, in order to recover, SOL may need to distance itself from Bankman-Fried, who invested significantly in the cryptocurrency and provided support to Solana projects through venture deals with FTX and market-making from Alameda Research. Bitcoin and Ethereum are trading around $16,500$ & $1,200, respectively, with no major change.”

weTrade founder Prashant Kumar offered his take on the market scenario as well, “The global cryptocurrency market started the new year largely flat with the global market cap under $800 billion. The two key currencies — Bitcoin and Ethereum — have seen some gains in the past day and are in the green. Cardano, Polkadot saw gains of approximately 1.5 percent. Meanwhile, XRP saw a decline of 3.3 percent over the last 24 hours. 2022 saw lots of downward movement in cryptocurrency prices, investors are hoping for good news from the market this year.”

Shivam Thakral, the CEO of BuyUCoin, said, “The largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin entered 2023 on a positive note as it witnessed a jump of 0.39 percent in its value. The largest altcoin Ether also registered a jump of 0.29 percent to start the new year in green. It will be interesting to see the moves of the central banks around the globe to tackle inflation which will chart the course for financial markets. Markets will remain on the edge due to the evolving covid situation in the coming weeks.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.