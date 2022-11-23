Cryptocurrency Price Today: Ethereum Rises Above $1,200, KLAY Becomes Top Gainer – ABP Live

Ethereum (ETH), the second-most valued crypto coin in the world, managed to climb above the $1,200 mark after days of slump. Bitcoin (BTC), on the other hand, managed to remain stable within the $16,000 level. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Dogecoin (DOGE), Solana (SOL), and Ripple (XRP) — saw a mix of dips and gains across the board. Litecoin (LTC), which remained the top gainer yesterday turned out to be the biggest loser on early Thursday morning. The Klaytn (KLAY) token, on the other hand, became the top gainer.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap stood at $838.49 billion, registering a 24-hour gain of 2.01 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) price today

Bitcoin price stood at $16,715.20, seeing a 24-hour gain of 1.04 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchange WazirX, BTC price stood at Rs 14.25 lakhs.

Ethereum (ETH) price today

ETH price stood at $1,201.67, marking a 24-hour jump of 3.02 percent at the time of writing. As per WazirX, Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 1.04 lakhs.

Dogecoin (DOGE) price today

DOGE registered a 24-hour jump of 0.28 percent as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.08282. As per WazirX, Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 6.91.

Litecoin (LTC) price today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour loss of 5.44 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $76.64. LTC price in India stood at Rs 6,566.01.

Ripple (XRP) price today

XRP price stood at $0.3827, seeing a 24-hour gain of 1.38 percent. As per WazirX, Ripple price stood at Rs 32.20.

Solana (SOL) price today

Solana price stood at $14.52, marking a 24-hour jump of 11.19 percent. As per WazirX, SOL price in India stood at Rs 1,245.

Top crypto gainers today (November 24)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Klaytn (KLAY)

Price: $0.188

24-hour gain: 12.70 percent

Solana (SOL)

Price: $14.58

24-hour gain: 11.67 percent

BinaryX (BNX)

Price: $157.79

24-hour gain: 11.52 percent

Huobi Token (HT)

Price: $5.42

24-hour gain: 10.63 percent

The Graph (GRT)

Price: $0.06221

24-hour gain: 10.09 percent

Top crypto losers today (November 24)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC)

Price: $76.79

24-hour loss: 3.37 percent

Terra Classic (LUNC)

Price: $0.0001649

24-hour loss: 1.11 percent

Osmosis (OSMO)

Price: $1.03

24-hour loss: 1.09 percent

Monero (XMR)

Price: $134.93

24-hour loss: 0.64 percent

Chiliz (CHZ)

Price: $0.1833

24-hour loss: 0.34 percent

What crypto exchanges are saying about the current market scenario

Mudrex co-founder and CEO Edul Patel told ABP Live, “Bitcoin has surged in the past 24 hours reacting to the news of Coinbase having 2 million BTC reserves as of the end of Q3. BTC is trading above the $16,600 level and is trying to retest the breached resistance as potential support. If BTC can hold the gained initiative, it might trade above $18,000 by the end of this week. If the price falls below the current level, it will provide a decent win for bears.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin said, “The BTC/USD pair started trading at $16,215 and has since touched a high of $16,648 and a low of $16,168. Bitcoin is currently gaining immediate support near the $16,300 level. Candles closing above this level suggests the possibility of a bullish reversal as well as FOMC Minutes Blast BTC Into Bullish Territory.”

weTrade founder Prashant Kumar offered his take on the market scenario as well, “The global crypto market continued to rally for the second day in a row with an approximately 2.5 percent increase over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin, covering its losses from last week, regained some ground and is trading at $16,700. However, Ethereum, Cardano, and Dogecoin continued to remain in the red over the past week despite some positive movement. The minutes of the US Federal Open Market Committee released on Wednesday showed that smaller interest rate increases can be expected. This will bring some positive movement in the cryptocurrency market.”

Shivam Thakral, the CEO of BuyUCoin, said, “The crypto market is in recovery mode as US central bank is expected to end its hawkish stance on monetary policy. Bitcoin was up by more than 2 percent while Ethereum was up by over 2.5 percent bringing much-needed cheer to the crypto community. The current turbulent times will weed out the weaker companies and create a robust ecosystem driven by strong protocols for investor protection. The overall crypto market will stabilise itself if macroeconomic factors become favourable.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.