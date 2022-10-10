Cryptocurrency Price Today: Ethereum Dips Below $1,300, TerraClassicUSD Sees Nearly 45 Percent Gain – ABP Live

Ethereum (ETH), the world’s second-most value crypto coin just after Bitcoin (BTC), dipped below the $1,300 mark, seeing a nearly 4 percent dip in the last 24 hours. Most popular altcoins — including the likes of Dogecoin (DOGE), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — landed in the reds across the board. The TerraClassicUSD (USTC) token, on the other hand, emerged as the biggest gainer, seeing a massive jump of nearly 45 percent in the past 24 hours. The Chiliz (CHZ) token turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap stood at $918.73 billion, marking a 2.65 percent loss in the last 24 hours, as per CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) price today

Bitcoin price stood at $19,041.52, seeing a 24-hour dip of 2.03 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. As per Indian exchange WazirX, BTC price stood at Rs 16.31 lakhs.

Ethereum (ETH) price today

ETH price stood at $1,276.96, marking a 24-hour loss of 3.51 percent at the time of writing. As per WazirX, Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 1.10 lakhs.

Dogecoin (DOGE) price today

DOGE registered a 24-hour dip of 5.29 percent as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.05893. As per WazirX, Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 5.02.

Litecoin (LTC) price today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour dip of 4.74 percent. At the time of writing, it was priced at $51.64. LTC price in India stood at Rs 4,465.

Ripple (XRP) price today

XRP price stood at $0.4938, seeing a 24-hour dip of 7.46 percent. As per WazirX, Ripple price stood at Rs 42.30.

Solana (SOL) price today

Solana price stood at $31.36, marking a 24-hour loss of 5.16 percent. As per WazirX, SOL price in India stood at Rs 2,769.91.

Top crypto gainers today (October 11)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

TerraClassicUSD (USTC)

Price: $0.04787

24-hour gain: 44.53 percent

Huobi Token (HT)

Price: $5.14

24-hour gain: 17.10 percent

Maker (MKR)

Price: $952.01

24-hour gain: 4.18 percent

Convex Finance (CVX)

Price: $5.54

24-hour gain: 1.77 percent

Holo (HOT)

Price: $0.002044

24-hour gain: 1.44 percent

Top crypto losers today (October 11)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Chiliz (CHZ)

Price: $0.1867

24-hour loss: 13.28 percent

Ethereum Classic (ETC)

Price: $23.99

24-hour loss: 10.99 percent

Ravencoin (RVN)

Price: $0.03216

24-hour loss: 10.28 percent

Internet Computer (ICP)

Price: $5.27

24-hour loss: 10.24 percent

NEAR Protocol (NEAR)

Price: $3.18

24-hour loss: 9.54 percent

What crypto exchanges are saying about the current market scenario

Mudrex co-founder and CEO Edul Patel told ABP Live, “Bitcoin and Ethereum started the week trading lower on Monday as markets await U.S inflation data which is due on Thursday. BTC and ETH fell by 2 percent and 3 percent in the past 24 hours. The sellers are trying to strengthen their positions by pulling the price below the uptrend line. If they manage to do it, we might see BTC drop to $18,125 and then to $17,622 support levels. Ethereum is down by over 65 percent year-to-date. If ETH dips below the current level, the selling could intensify, dropping to the support line. The next resistance of ETH would be at the $1,350 level. However, if bears take over a pullback, we might also see ETH trade lower at the $1,200 level.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin said, “The cryptocurrency market was slightly bearish during the early European session, with global cryptocurrency market capitalisation falling from $944 billion to $936 billion. Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, is still trading near $19,349.19, down 0.88 percent so far. Similarly, Ethereum is trading sideways with a price range of $1,325 to $1,298. However, some altcoins are trading heavily bullish, such as TerraClassicUSD, which is up more than 35 percent in the last 24 hours. At the same time, the Huobi token is up 20 percent and is trading at $4.97. Maker is also in the spotlight as it made more than 17 percent weekly gain.”

weTrade founder Prashant Kumar offered his take on the market scenario as well, “Tuesday was in the reds for cryptocurrencies as the market cap fell by 3 percent during Asia trading hours to reach closer to $910 billion. Ethereum lost its position and is currently trading below $1,300 after a 4 percent loss in 24 hours. Meme coins also displayed a similar bearish sentiment. This comes as the market awaits the minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s September meeting which could indicate another increase in interest rates along with the consumer price data.”

Shivam Thakral, the CEO of BuyUCoin, said, “The overall crypto market fell by 2.71 percent and is currently hovering around the $919-billion mark. The world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, fell by 1.97 percent and exchanged hands at $19,061 whereas Ether was trading at the $1,279 level after it shed 3.29 percent from its value in the last 24 hours. The market will continue to remain choppy as crucial inflation data is expected this week and there is a high possibility that the Fed will continue its hawkish stance with tight monetary policy to control high prices in the world’s biggest economy.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.