Cryptocurrency Price Today: Ethereum Dips Below $1,200, Bitcoin Below $16,000 As Market Woes Continue – ABP Live

Bitcoin (BTC), the most valued crypto token, dipped below $16,000 mark early Monday morning as crypto bloodbath continued over the weekend. Following the FTX hack, cryptocurrencies continue to see an ever worse loss in prices than earlier last week as selloffs increased considerably. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Solana (SOL), and Litecoin (LTC) — landed in the reds across the board. Trust Wallet Token (TWT) continued to be the top gainer for the second consecutive day as Cronos (CRO) started the week off as the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap stood at $810.71 billion, registering a 24-hour dip of 4.88 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) price today

Bitcoin price stood at $15,964.97, seeing a 24-hour loss of 5.49 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchange WazirX, BTC price stood at Rs 14.40 lakhs.

Ethereum (ETH) price today

ETH price stood at $1,184.91, marking a 24-hour dip of 6.63 percent at the time of writing. As per WazirX, Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 1.08 lakhs.

Dogecoin (DOGE) price today

DOGE registered a 24-hour loss of 9.84 percent as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.08154. As per WazirX, Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 7.10.

Litecoin (LTC) price today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour dip of 7.08 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $55.57. LTC price in India stood at Rs 5,000.

Ripple (XRP) price today

XRP price stood at $0.3254, seeing a 24-hour loss of 11.25 percent. As per WazirX, Ripple price stood at Rs 29.

Solana (SOL) price today

Solana price stood at $12.95, marking a 24-hour dip of 12.32 percent. As per WazirX, SOL price in India stood at Rs 1,179.

Top crypto gainers today (November 14)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT)

Price: $2.04

24-hour gain: 18.42 percent

Axie Infinity (AXS)

Price: $7.34

24-hour gain: 8.96 percent

Convex Finance (CVX)

Price: $4.18

24-hour gain: 8.19 percent

KuCoin Token (KCS)

Price: $7.60

24-hour gain: 6.74 percent

GMX (GMX)

Price: $40.57

24-hour gain: 4.69 percent

Top crypto losers today (November 14)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO)

Price: $0.05923

24-hour loss: 23.67 percent

Casper (CSPR)

Price: $0.02885

24-hour loss: 14.99 percent

Aptos (APT)

Price: $3.87

24-hour loss: 14.52 percent

Chiliz (CHZ)

Price: $0.1848

24-hour loss: 13.95 percent

Tron (TRX)

Price: $0.04797

24-hour loss: 13.91 percent

What crypto exchanges are saying about the current market scenario

Mudrex co-founder and CEO Edul Patel told ABP Live, “Bitcoin, Ethereum, and most cryptocurrencies fell over the weekend, reacting to the latest news surrounding FTX being hacked. After a week of turbulence, Bitcoin and Ethereum are still trading in red, maintaining the sentiment due to sustained selling. BTC was back to the $16,000 level. If bulls can keep BTC above the current level, we might see a trend toward $17,000. But if BTC falls below the current level, there are chances that BTC could reach the US$15,500 level soon.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin said, “The current Bitcoin price is $17,305 and the 24-hour trading volume is $75 billion. Bitcoin rallied more than 4 percent during the Asian session on weaker US CPI data. Bitcoin is consolidating in a wide trading range from $18,000 to $16,000 marks and future price developments will determine the breakout. If the closing candles fall below $18,000, BTC could continue to fall. support at $16,000 and $15,850. Due to the bullish retracement, Ethereum regained the $1,262 level on the daily chart. The immediate resistance level for Ethereum is $1,370, which is supported by the 50-day moving average.”

weTrade founder Prashant Kumar offered his take on the market scenario as well, “Last week saw one of the worst episodes in the history of crypto play out. The result of the FTX collapse took the crypto market to its lowest since the Terra collapse in June. Thus, putting in focus the need for policies around digital assets. On Monday during Asia trading hours, the global crypto market cap saw a 5 percent decline and stood at $807 billion. Bitcoin briefly traded below $16,000 and Ethereum at $1,200. The two largest cryptocurrencies have seen an approximately 25% decline over the past week. Similar trends can be seen for other cryptocurrencies as well.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.