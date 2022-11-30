Cryptocurrency Price Today: Dogecoin, Ripple And Litecoin Register Minor Gains. Solana Registers Loss – ABP Live

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) — two of the most valued crypto coins — managed to rise above the $16,000 and $1,200 marks, respectively, on early Wednesday morning. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Dogecoin (DOGE), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) — landed in the greens as overall prices saw minor gains across the board. The Fantom (FTM) token emerged to be the biggest gainer, seeing a 24-hour jump of over 9.51 percent. UNUS SED LEO (LEO), on the other hand, turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap stood at $852.17 billion, registering a 24-hour gain of 2 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) price today

Bitcoin price stood at $ 16,897.41, seeing a 24-hour gain of 2.57 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to the Indian exchange WazirX, BTC’s price stood at Rs 14.54 lakhs.

Ethereum (ETH) price today

ETH price stood at $1,271.42, marking a 24-hour gain of 5.29 per cent at the time of writing. As per WazirX, Ethereum’s price in India stood at Rs 1.09 lakhs.

Dogecoin (DOGE) price today

DOGE registered a 24-hour jump of 2.95 percent as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.1065. As per WazirX, the Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 8.93.

Litecoin (LTC) price today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour jump of 2.15 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $78.39. LTC price in India stood at Rs 6,898.99..

Ripple (XRP) price today

XRP price stood at $0.4015, seeing a 24-hour gain of 2.84 percent. As per WazirX, Ripple’s price stood at Rs 34.0241.

Solana (SOL) price today

Solana’s price stood at $13.60, marking a 24-hour loss of 1.02 per cent. As per WazirX, the SOL price in India stood at Rs 1,198.99.

Top crypto gainers today (November 30)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Fantom (FTM)

Price: $0.2397

24-hour gain: 10.13 percent

Huobi Token(HT)

Price: $6.99

24-hour gain: 9.09 percent

Chain (XCN)

Price: $0.04104

24-hour gain: 7.80 percent

ImmutableX (IMX)

Price: $0.4594

24-hour gain: 6.29 percent

Uniswap (UNI)

Price: $5.75

24-hour gain: 5.78 percent

Top crypto losers today (November 30)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO)

Price: $3.77

24-hour loss: 7.99 percent

Celo (CELO)

Price: $0.6075

24-hour loss: 3.90 percent

BinaryX (BNX)

Price: $142.53

24-hour loss: 1.99 percent

Nexo (NEXO)

Price: $0.6569

24-hour loss: 1.86 percent

Neutrino USD (USDN)

Price: $0.9202

24-hour loss: 1.61 percent

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.