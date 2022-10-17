Cryptocurrency price today: Bitcoin, Ethereum up but crypto market volume falls 99% – Business Today

Cryptocurrency prices remained in the green on Monday morning. The global cryptocurrency market cap has gained 0.19 per cent and the global cryptocurrency market cap stands at $918.23 billion. The total cryptocurrency market volume over the last 24 hours stands at $1.52 million, marking a 99.93 per cent downtrend. The volume of all stablecoins is $35.60 billion.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB have been in the green over the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin is trading at $19,197 and is up by 0.28 per cent. Its dominance stands at 40.05 per cent. Ethereum blockchain’s native token gained 1.30 per cent and is trading at $1,302. BNB, the native cryptocurrency of Binance Smart Chain, witnessed an uptrend of 0.58 per cent.

Stablecoins

Stablecoins did not show much volatility and most of them maintained parity with $1.

USDT Tether stablecoin showed 0.00 per cent change in its value over the last 24 hours and is trading at $1. USDC stablecoin also changed 0.00 per cent and is trading at $1. BinanceUSD or BUSD witnessed a 0.10 per cent negative change in its value over the last 24 hours. The stablecoin is also trading at $1.

Stablecoin DAI fell 0.05 per cent and is trading at $0.9996.

Layer 1 blockchain tokens

Top cryptocurrencies native to layer 1 blockchain networks like Ripple, Solana, Avalanche, and Cardano showed mixed momentum over the last 24 hours.

Solana blockchain’s SOL witnessed a 0.29 per cent uptrend, while Avalanche’s AVAX gained 1.15 per cent. Cardano’s ADA showed 0.33 per cent uptrend. XRP Ripple slipped 3.92 per cent.

Polkadot and Polygon

Polkadot’s native cryptocurrency, DOT, and Polygon’s native crypto token, MATIC, showcased positive momentum.

DOT token is up by 0.08 per cent and Polygon’s MATIC crypto token has gone up by 0.53 per cent over the last 24 hours.

Memecoins

Memecoins showcased negative momentum. Dogecoin is down by 0.84 per cent, while meme crypto coin Shiba Inu has slipped 0.42 per cent over the last 24 hours.

The majority top cryptocurrency tokens witnessed mixed movement over the last 24 hours.

