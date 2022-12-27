Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Top Altcoins Land In The Reds – ABP Live

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and most top coins landed in the reds as the overall market continued to endure a slump on early Wednesday morning. Top altcoins — including the likes of Dogecoin (DOGE), Solana (SOL), and Litecoin (LTC) — landed in the reds across the board. The Terra Classic (LUNC) token continued to be the top gainer of the lot for a second consecutive day, with a 24-hour jump of nearly 4 percent. The Toncoin (TON) token, on the other hand, emerged to be the biggest loser, with a 24-hour dip of nearly 10 percent.

The global crypto market cap stood at $801.95 billion at the time of writing, registering a 24-hour loss of 1.33 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) price today

Bitcoin price stood at $16,670.11, registering a 24-hour dip of 1.32 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to Indian exchange WazirX, BTC price stood at Rs 14.33 lakhs.

Ethereum (ETH) price today

ETH price stood at $1,198.35, marking a 24-hour loss of 2.12 percent at the time of writing. As per WazirX, Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 1.03 lakhs.

Dogecoin (DOGE) price today

DOGE registered a 24-hour dip of 4.52 percent as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.07166. As per WazirX, Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 6.28.

Litecoin (LTC) price today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour dip of 2.76 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $68.48. LTC price in India stood at Rs 5,850.72.

Ripple (XRP) price today

XRP price stood at $0.3626, seeing a 24-hour gain of 0.57 percent. As per WazirX, Ripple price stood at Rs 31.22.

Solana (SOL) price today

Solana price stood at $10.75, marking a 24-hour loss of 5.17 percent. As per WazirX, SOL price in India stood at Rs 955.08.

Top crypto gainers today (December 28)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Terra Classic (LUNC)

Price: $0.0001677

24-hour gain: 3.98 percent

OKB (OKB)

Price: $23.83

24-hour gain: 2.82 percent

Filecoin (FIL)

Price: $3.02

24-hour gain: 1.89 percent

Aave (AAVE)

Price: $56.44

24-hour gain: 1.58 percent

Internet Computer (ICP)

Price: $3.91

24-hour gain: 1.33 percent

Top crypto losers today (December 28)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON)

Price: $2.10

24-hour loss: 9.76 percent

Chain (XCN)

Price: $0.01366

24-hour loss: 9.54 percent

Convex Finance (CVX)

Price: $3.37

24-hour loss: 6.67 percent

eCash (XEC)

Price: $0.00002238

24-hour loss: 6.25 percent

Frax Share (FXS)

Price: $4.47

24-hour loss: 6.14 percent

What crypto exchanges are saying about the current market scenario

Mudrex co-founder and CEO Edul Patel told ABP Live, “Most cryptocurrencies are experiencing declines due to the holiday season. Currently, Bitcoin is trading at a price below $16,700. Since December 20, Bitcoin has been attempting to break through its resistance level at $16,940, but has not yet been successful. If Bitcoin can break through this resistance, the next target price would be around $17,400. However, if it moves decisively below the support line at $16,500, this could signal a downward trend.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin said, “The current price of Bitcoin is $16,858, which is significantly lower than its pre-crash value. However, it is still ranked first with a market cap of $321 billion. Many believe that Ethereum will recover in the future. Ethereum’s price is slightly more stable, currently at $1,220, and has recently gained nearly 0.10 percent. It has a market cap of $147 billion and it might continue to grow.”

weTrade founder Prashant Kumar offered his take on the market scenario as well, “The cryptocurrency markets were in the red during Asia trading hours on Wednesday. While the global cryptocurrency market cap faced a 1.15 percent decline, key cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and Ethereum saw a 1.5 percent and 2.5 percent decline, respectively. In the aftermath of recent developments in the sector, the market is facing frequent changes.”

Shivam Thakral, the CEO of BuyUCoin, said, “The crypto market has started to feel the heat from covid surge and geo-political uncertainty which resulted in a broader sell-off across Asian markets. Crypto heavyweights like Bitcoin and Ether are down by 1.27 percent and 2.06 percent, respectively. We can expect the markets to remain choppy till we get some clarity on the impact of the latest macroeconomic factors on investor sentiments.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.