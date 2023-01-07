Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum Report Losses As Cronos Emerges As Biggest Gainer – ABP Live

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) — two of the most valued crypto coins — managed to rise above the $16,000 and $1,200 marks, respectively, on early Sunday morning. Other popular altcoins — including the likes of Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH) — landed in the red as overall prices saw minor losses across the board. The Cronos (CRO) token emerged to be the biggest gainer, seeing a 24-hour jump of over 2.59 percent. The Sandbox (SAND), on the other hand, turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap stood at $822.98 billion, registering a 24-hour loss of 0.24 percent.

Bitcoin (BTC) price today

Bitcoin price stood at $16,939.35, seeing a 24-hour loss of 0.08 percent, as per CoinMarketCap. According to the Indian exchange WazirX, BTC price stood at Rs 14.45 lakhs.

Ethereum (ETH) price today

ETH price stood at $1,261.99, marking a 24-hour loss of 0.43 percent at the time of writing. As per WazirX, Ethereum’s price in India stood at Rs 1.08 lakhs.

Dogecoin (DOGE) price today

DOGE registered a 24-hour loss of 1.06 percent as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.07174. As per WazirX, Dogecoin’s price in India stood at Rs 6.3000.

Litecoin (LTC) price today

Litecoin saw a 24-hour loss of 0.63 percent. At the time of writing, it was trading at $75.65. LTC price in India stood at Rs 6,410.00.

Ripple (XRP) price today

XRP price stood at $0.3414, seeing a 24-hour loss of 0.57 percent. As per WazirX, Ripple’s price stood at Rs 29.2511.

Solana (SOL) price today

Solana price stood at $13.31, marking a 24-hour loss of 0.03 percent. As per WazirX, SOL price in India stood at Rs 1,149.00.

Top crypto gainers today (January 8)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO)

Price: $0.06219

24-hour gain: 2.59 percent

Maker (MKR)

Price: $554.04

24-hour gain: 2.23 percent

Algorand (ALGO)

Price: $0.1936

24-hour gain: 2.20 percent

ApeCoin (APE)

Price: $4.12

24-hour gain: 1.87 percent

Internet Computer (ICP)

Price: $4.00

24-hour gain: 1.73 percent

Top crypto losers today (January 8)

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND)

Price: $0.449

24-hour loss: 3.25 percent

eCash (XEC)

Price: $0.0000238

24-hour loss: 3.20 percent

Ethereum Classic (ETC)

Price: $19.68

24-hour loss: 2.94 percent

NEAR Protocol (NEAR)

Price: $1.54

24-hour loss: 2.77 percent

Loopring (LRC)

Price: $0.2032

24-hour loss: 2.50 percent

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.